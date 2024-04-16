Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 76,426 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EOG traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. 1,433,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

