Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.75, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

