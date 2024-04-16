Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $530.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

