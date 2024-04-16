Roth Mkm Lowers Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $2.52 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

