Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKO. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.31.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. Research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,649,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

