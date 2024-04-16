Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 558,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,086,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rumble

In other news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,144,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683,896 shares of company stock worth $11,821,229 over the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 69.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 26.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Articles

