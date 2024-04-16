Rune Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00008026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $97,341.77 and approximately $245,633.35 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.12131439 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $278,363.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

