Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 211.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Ryde Group Trading Up 26.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN RYDE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,882. Ryde Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.12.
Ryde Group Company Profile
