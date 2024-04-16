Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 211.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Ryde Group Trading Up 26.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN RYDE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,882. Ryde Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Get Ryde Group alerts:

Ryde Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryde Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryde Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.