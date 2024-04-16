Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBIGY stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

About Sabre Insurance Group

See Also

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

