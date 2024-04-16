Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.06

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 913976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $929.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

