Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.52

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.52 and last traded at C$25.53, with a volume of 17638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.21.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9167852 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner purchased 3,535 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,916.78. In other news, Director Maxime Therrien purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner purchased 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,916.78. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,190 shares of company stock worth $425,567. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

