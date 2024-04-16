Saybrook Capital NC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 615,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,995. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

