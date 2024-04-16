Saybrook Capital NC Sells 1,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dime Community Bancshares makes up about 0.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCOM

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.