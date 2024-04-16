Saybrook Capital NC Takes $208,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 188,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $174.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

