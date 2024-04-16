Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 372,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

