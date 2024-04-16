SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 245290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

SDX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.99.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Articles

