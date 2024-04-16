SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 3.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.55. Approximately 1,240,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,399,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

SEA Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

