Seaport Res Ptn Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

