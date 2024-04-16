Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 22,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,171,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 527,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

