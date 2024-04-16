Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 22,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
