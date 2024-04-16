Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 528 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.56 and a 200-day moving average of $440.25.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.