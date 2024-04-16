Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

