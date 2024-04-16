Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $664.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.58. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

