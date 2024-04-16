Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.