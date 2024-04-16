Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.48 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

