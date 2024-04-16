Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $456.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

