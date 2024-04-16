Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $293.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

