Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $313.97 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

