Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.