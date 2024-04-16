Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $331.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.62.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

