Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $510,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

