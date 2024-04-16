SFI Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,760. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

