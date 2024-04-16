SFI Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,237,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $132.71. 43,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,861. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

