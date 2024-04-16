SFI Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
BATS:PAVE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 1,522,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.