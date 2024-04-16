SFI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,334 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

