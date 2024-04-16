SFI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,313 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

