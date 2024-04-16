SFI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 7,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.