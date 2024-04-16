SFI Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

