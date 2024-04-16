SFI Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.89. 23,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,636. The stock has a market cap of $783.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.