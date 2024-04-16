SFI Advisors LLC Sells 27,375 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SFI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. 409,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,531. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

