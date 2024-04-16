SFI Advisors LLC Sells 80,881 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,881 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 94,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,721. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 12.24%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.