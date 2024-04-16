SFI Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,618 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 416,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,005 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0849 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

