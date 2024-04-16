SFI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up about 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after buying an additional 1,613,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 353,172 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $221.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

