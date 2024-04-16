Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Decreases By 9.6%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APMSF opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. Aperam has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.