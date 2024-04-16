Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Decreases By 9.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APMSF opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. Aperam has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.