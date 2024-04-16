Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Increases By 14.3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,977,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. 162,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,856. The stock has a market cap of $821.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

