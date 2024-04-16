Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Declines By 6.5%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $37.72.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
