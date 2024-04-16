Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Declines By 13.8%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.4 days.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Get Beazley alerts:

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.