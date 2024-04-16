Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Declines By 13.8%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.4 days.
Beazley Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
About Beazley
