Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expands By 5.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 30,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

