Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Declines By 5.7%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 6,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
