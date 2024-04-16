Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Declines By 5.7%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 6,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

