Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Increases By 15.9%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Calbee Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Calbee stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.97. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.05. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$6.01.
About Calbee
