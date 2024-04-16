Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Declines By 11.1%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,503,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 12,946,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHFLF remained flat at 0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.47. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of 0.42 and a fifty-two week high of 0.75.
China Feihe Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.